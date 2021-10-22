Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) (CVE:EAS) Senior Officer Terrence Filbert Sells 179,000 Shares

Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) (CVE:EAS) Senior Officer Terrence Filbert sold 179,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$17,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,793,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$360,360.37.

Shares of CVE:EAS traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.16. The company had a trading volume of 136,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,802. Baru Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.97 million and a P/E ratio of -15.50.

Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) Company Profile

East Asia Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. It holds 70% interest in Sangihe gold-copper project, which is located on the island of Sangihe covering an area of 42,000 hectares; and the Miwah gold project that consists of three contiguous exploration mining business permits covering 30,000 hectares located southeast of Banda Aceh in Aceh Province.

