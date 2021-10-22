Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,288 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $17,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

Shares of PCRX opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.07. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

