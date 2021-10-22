252,150 Shares in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 252,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YTPG. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YTPG opened at $9.81 on Friday. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

