Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 350,000 VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.62% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPCB. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,544,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,335,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,742,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,932,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,918,000.

Shares of VPCB opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

