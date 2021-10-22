Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.64% of Frontier Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $15,557,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,922,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Get Frontier Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FRON opened at $9.75 on Friday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.