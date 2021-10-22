Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires 50,000 Shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zanite Acquisition were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZNTE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $558,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,686,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZNTE opened at $10.14 on Friday. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

