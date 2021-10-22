Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes $2.19 Million Position in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 225,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the second quarter valued at $195,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth about $480,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth about $487,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth about $1,461,000.

Get LDH Growth Corp I alerts:

Shares of LDHA stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75. LDH Growth Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA).

Receive News & Ratings for LDH Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LDH Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.