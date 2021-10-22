Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 30,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 594,617 shares.The stock last traded at $57.14 and had previously closed at $56.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.81.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.33. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.4386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

