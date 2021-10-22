AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down to $39.24

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.24, but opened at $37.97. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $36.56, with a volume of 320,261 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 325.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 832,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,200,000 after purchasing an additional 637,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 107.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.