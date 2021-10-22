Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,105. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.
HOMB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.
