Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,105. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

