Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $23.17 Million Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,944 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,157 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.75% of 2U worth $23,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of 2U by 133.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 42.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

In other 2U news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,035 shares of company stock worth $3,236,469 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWOU opened at $33.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.94. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $38.36.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

