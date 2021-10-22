Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 23,953 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,953 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.64% of WNS worth $25,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in WNS by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in WNS by 367.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,216,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,942 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the second quarter worth $30,774,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of WNS by 5.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 100.9% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WNS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day moving average is $78.44. WNS has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $86.58.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

