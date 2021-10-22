Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,667 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.39% of Novanta worth $18,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 49,783.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 522,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,450,000 after buying an additional 521,728 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 37.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,681,000 after buying an additional 366,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 493,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,077,000 after purchasing an additional 113,122 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after purchasing an additional 93,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,340,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,697,000 after purchasing an additional 58,492 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novanta alerts:

NOVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOVT opened at $163.53 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $168.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.