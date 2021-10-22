Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $35.64 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Sonoco Products worth $35,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SON. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $59.57 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.79%.

Several analysts have commented on SON shares. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.