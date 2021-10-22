Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,243,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,381 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Option Care Health worth $27,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 58.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 26.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,819 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,003,000 after acquiring an additional 67,730 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 49.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,169 shares during the period. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Option Care Health stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.37 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.