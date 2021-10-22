CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 28,782 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 438,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,782 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $25,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3,328.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.55. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $63.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

