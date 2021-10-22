CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,622 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 31,289 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Las Vegas Sands worth $28,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,360,060,000 after buying an additional 3,393,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $313,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,746 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $359,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $78,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LVS. TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

LVS opened at $38.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.