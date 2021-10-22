Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,941 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.46% of MGE Energy worth $39,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGEE. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.31. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.00 and a 52-week high of $82.95.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.73 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

