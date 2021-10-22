CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 8,919 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 484,822 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $35,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,144,449 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after acquiring an additional 648,138 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,893 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,531,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,198,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,168,000 after purchasing an additional 383,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in BHP Group by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 621,566 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,269,000 after purchasing an additional 353,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHP opened at $55.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $69.88. The company has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Barclays downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $594.25.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

