CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 7,189 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $44,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.63. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

