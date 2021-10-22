Starbase Price Tops $0.0061 on Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, Starbase has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $835,143.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00047414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00103870 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.14 or 0.00200776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

