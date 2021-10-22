Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TPI Composites (TPIC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) recently:

10/22/2021 – TPI Composites is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – TPI Composites was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

10/20/2021 – TPI Composites had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – TPI Composites had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $47.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – TPI Composites had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – TPI Composites had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – TPI Composites was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

8/30/2021 – TPI Composites is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,486. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.23 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. On average, research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after purchasing an additional 872,474 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,994,000 after purchasing an additional 131,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after purchasing an additional 54,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 823,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

