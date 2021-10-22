FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Netflix, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Netflix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the Internet television network will earn $10.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.37 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.76.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $653.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $654.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Netflix by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Netflix by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,191,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Netflix by 1,027.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

