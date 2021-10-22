Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Market Cap Hits $295,012.27

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $295,012.27 and $368,712.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00073241 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00073031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00107038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,570.54 or 1.00392704 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.79 or 0.06513636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00021936 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

