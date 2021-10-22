-$0.29 EPS Expected for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 344.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 92,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 460.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 75,372 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 88.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 66,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALDX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,350. The firm has a market cap of $461.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.70. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a current ratio of 34.59.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

