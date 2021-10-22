Head-To-Head Contrast: Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) & AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ)

AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) and Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AG&E and Casa Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG&E 0 0 0 0 N/A Casa Systems 0 3 2 0 2.40

Casa Systems has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.67%. Given Casa Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Casa Systems is more favorable than AG&E.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.7% of Casa Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of AG&E shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.1% of Casa Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AG&E and Casa Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG&E N/A N/A N/A Casa Systems 6.90% 37.61% 5.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AG&E and Casa Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG&E N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Casa Systems $393.25 million 1.42 $24.80 million $0.17 38.53

Casa Systems has higher revenue and earnings than AG&E.

Summary

Casa Systems beats AG&E on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AG&E Company Profile

AG&E Holdings Inc. is a global distributor and manufacturer of liquid crystal display (LCD) video monitors and other related parts. It distributes products for gaming machine manufacturers, casinos, coin-operated video game manufacturers, and other display integrators markets. AG&E Holdings Inc., formerly known as Wells-Gardner Electronics Corporation, is headquartered in McCook, Illinois.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc. engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

