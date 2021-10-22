TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.
Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $634.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $41.47.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 50.37%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.
About TrustCo Bank Corp NY
TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.
