TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $634.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $29,036.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,082.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank B. Silverman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,865 shares of company stock worth $128,657. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

