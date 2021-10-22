496 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Bought by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.3% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FICO opened at $407.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $434.55 and its 200 day moving average is $483.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.29.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

