Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Lifted by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after buying an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.39 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.