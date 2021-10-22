Dodge & Cox Invests $63,000 in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 73,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 69,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at about $643,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

TGS opened at $5.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $888.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.51. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $190.26 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.