Frontier Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,526 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $46.82 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.