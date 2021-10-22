Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Gap Down to $65.40

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.40, but opened at $62.86. Twitter shares last traded at $62.41, with a volume of 234,834 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.40.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $150,945.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,162 shares of company stock valued at $7,195,204. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

