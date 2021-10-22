Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Gap Down to $65.40

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.40, but opened at $62.86. Twitter shares last traded at $62.41, with a volume of 234,834 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.
The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.40.
In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $150,945.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,162 shares of company stock valued at $7,195,204. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Twitter Company Profile (NYSE:TWTR)
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
