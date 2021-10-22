Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Down to $22.72

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.72, but opened at $21.64. Perion Network shares last traded at $21.05, with a volume of 2,508 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PERI. Roth Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Get Perion Network alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.01 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Perion Network by 14,072.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 130,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $4,983,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.