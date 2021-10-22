Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.19.

NYSE:MMP opened at $51.31 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $1.038 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,388 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768,683 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after acquiring an additional 624,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

