SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Gap Down to $6.90

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $6.42. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 5,671 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SGOCO Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

SGOCO Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income.

