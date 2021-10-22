Frontier Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.45.

General Dynamics stock opened at $208.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $209.63.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.