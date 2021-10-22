Frontier Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,014 Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 28.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BPMP shares. TheStreet raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

BPMP opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.22.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 134.24%. Equities analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.10%.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

