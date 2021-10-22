Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,230 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.70.

Newell Brands stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

