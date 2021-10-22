Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 4,324,459 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 728.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,918,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,324,459 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.40% of PPD worth $226,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PPD by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,100,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,055 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of PPD by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,415,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,941 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,287,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PPD by 994.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,273,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,077 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,699,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

PPD stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

