Summit Street Capital Management LLC Grows Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. TriNet Group comprises about 3.1% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 93.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,071,000 after acquiring an additional 50,733 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $40,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,300,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $231,865.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,863 shares of company stock worth $13,814,717 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.66. 1,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,648. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.60 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average is $83.06.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

