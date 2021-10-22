Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 3.4% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $23,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.17. 27,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,075. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.09 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

