Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $55.57. The company had a trading volume of 212,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,706,361. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.43. The firm has a market cap of $234.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

