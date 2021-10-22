Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 88,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 22,224 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 148,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,790. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.01. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $78.41.

