Vertcoin (VTC) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000811 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $31.09 million and approximately $209,534.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,502.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.42 or 0.06530457 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.98 or 0.00315400 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $621.20 or 0.01010025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00088941 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.65 or 0.00436813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.17 or 0.00276686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.41 or 0.00259195 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,325,122 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

