Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Increased to C$52.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APYRF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Desjardins raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.97.

Shares of APYRF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.92.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

