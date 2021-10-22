Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000325 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000434 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.