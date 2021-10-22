UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €11.60 by Barclays

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €11.60 ($13.65) price target from Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UCG. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on UniCredit in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on UniCredit in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.45 ($17.00) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.79 ($15.05).

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

