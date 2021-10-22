Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $5.69

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $5.83. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 41,646 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HL. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2,010.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

