AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Trading Up 5.2% on Analyst Upgrade

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Friday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $130.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock. AutoNation traded as high as $132.56 and last traded at $132.56. 85,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 946,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.00.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on AN. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens raised their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.
In other AutoNation news, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $335,522.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,459 shares in the company, valued at $996,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $27,871,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,032,626 shares of company stock valued at $125,828,186. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.41.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.
AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
AutoNation Company Profile (NYSE:AN)
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.
