Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Up to $46.87

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.87, but opened at $48.23. Flywire shares last traded at $46.06, with a volume of 165 shares trading hands.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Get Flywire alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $394,163,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $659,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $600,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $320,773,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $882,000. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.